|
Citation
|
Sun X, Updegraff KA, McHale SM, Hochgraf AK, Gallagher AM, Umaña-Taylor AJ. Dev. Psychol. 2021; 57(10): 1708-1718.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, American Psychological Association)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34807691
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
This study aimed to illuminate the implications of COVID-19 school closures for sibling dynamics among Latinx school-age children in the U.S. and to examine family and cultural factors that may have conditioned school closure effects. Data came from an ongoing study of Latinx families in Arizona that collected home visit and survey data prepandemic (fall 2019; T1) and daily diary data during the outbreak (February to May 2020; T2). The analyses focused on 215 Latinx children (47% female; Mage = 9.72, SD = 1.22; 88% Mexican-origin) from 116 families (T1 family income median = $27,600, SD = $24,421). Multilevel tobit regression models were estimated to examine associations linking both T2 school closure and number of days since school closure with daily sibling positivity and negativity. The models also tested moderation effects of T1 family socioeconomic status, sibship size, child enculturation, and prior sibling positivity and negativity on these associations.
Language: en