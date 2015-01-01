Abstract

PURPOSE: The aim of this study was to measure the effect of treatment with fesoterodine on physical function relevant to fall risk in older women with overactive bladder.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: This was a prospective cohort study of women aged 65 years or older with overactive bladder. Urinary symptoms and physical function were measured at baseline and 8 weeks after treatment with fesoterodine. Physical activity and sedentary behavior were measured subjectively using questionnaires and objectively using an accelerometer. Physical function was measured using the Short Physical Performance Battery test.



RESULTS: We enrolled 75 women with a median age of 76 years. At baseline, bothersome urgency urinary incontinence and nocturia were reported by 55% and 81%, respectively. At baseline, participants were highly sedentary with a median of 2,118 steps daily. After treatment, urinary symptom severity and health-related quality of life subscale scores of the Overactive Bladder Questionnaire improved significantly (-22.3±24 and 17.5±19.7, respectively; P < 0.0001). The proportion of participants who self-reported a moderate-to-high level of physical activity increased from 27% to 35% after treatment (P = 0.86). However, daily steps decreased significantly (-420.2±949, P < 0.001), whereas daily sedentary time increased by 36.6±88 minutes (P < 0.001). There was no significant change in the Short Physical Performance Battery score (-0.3±2.3, P = 0.6).



CONCLUSIONS: In older women with overactive bladder, short-term treatment with fesoterodine decreased objectively measured physical activity with no significant change in physical function. Treatment with anticholinergics may need to be supplemented with other therapies to address fall risk in older women with overactive bladder.

