Belrose C, Duffaud A, Levy D, Beji A, Jacob S, Lorion G, Martin-Krumm C, Trousselard M. Front. Psychiatry 2021; 12: e766515.
BACKGROUND: Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is a psychiatric illness that is very prevalent in both civilian and military environments. The clinical course, regardless of management, is chronic for a number of patients, especially veterans. Persistent PTSD symptoms interact with representations of the person and their body, and may negatively impact rehabilitation. Sport is known to help psychiatric patients such as those suffering from PTSD, as it improves the connection with the body, and supports physiological and emotional regulation. However, the impact of sport on self-representations has not yet been studied. The first aim of this study is to explore person and body representations in a population of military veterans suffering from chronic PTSD, as a function of clinical severity. Second, it aims to explore how a 9-day sport program, which includes an element of socio-professional rehabilitation, changes representations of the person and their body.
body representation; mind-body connection; person representation; post-traumatic stress disorder; sport; veterans