Abstract

Suicidal ideation increases precipitously in patients with depression, contributing to the risk of suicidal attempts. Despite the recent advancement in transcranial magnetic stimulation, its effectiveness in depression disorder and its wide acceptance, the network mechanisms of the clinical response to suicidal ideation in major depressive disorder remain unclear. Independent component analysis for neuroimaging data allows the identification of functional network connectivity which may help to explore the neural basis of suicidal ideation in major depressive disorder. Resting-state functional magnetic resonance imaging data and clinical scales were collected from 30 participants (15 major depressive patients with suicidal ideation and 15 healthy subjects). Individual target-transcranial magnetic stimulation (IT-TMS) was then used to decrease the subgenual anterior cingulate cortex activity through the left dorsolateral prefrontal cortex. Thirty days post IT-TMS therapy, seven of 15 patients (46.67%) met suicidal remission criteria, and 12 patients (80.00%) met depression remission criteria. We found that IT-TMS could restore the abnormal functional network connectivity between default mode network and precuneus network, left executive control network and sensory-motor network. Furthermore, the changes in functional network connectivity between the default mode network and precuneus network were associated with suicidal ideation, and depressive symptoms were related to connectivity between left executive control network and sensory-motor network. These findings illustrate that IT-TMS is an effective protocol for the accurate restoration of impaired brain networks, which is consistent with clinical symptoms.

