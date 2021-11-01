Abstract

BACKGROUND: Falls are common in persons with multiple sclerosis (PwMS). Reactive postural control-one's response to a balance perturbation-is likely an aspect of fall risk; however, the relationship between reactive posture and falls is poorly understood in PwMS.



OBJECTIVE: We evaluated tibialis anterior muscle onset latency (TA latency) after balance perturbations as a predictor of fall rates in PwMS, controlling for clinical, functional, sensory, psychological, and cognitive factors.



METHOD: At baseline of the 18-month cohort study, 122 participants with MS (EDSS = 2.23) were included. Assessments were conducted every 6 months.



RESULTS: Of the original 122 participants at the baseline collection, data were available from 41, 39, and 34 people at the 6, 12, and 18 month follow-ups, respectively. Percent fallers at the four time points were 35.3%, 12.2%, 15.4%, and 20.5%. Cross-sectionally (i.e., at baseline), the Timed Up-and-Go, Falls Efficacy Scale - International (FES-I), and TA latency after perturbations were significant predictors of retrospective falls rates using negative binomial regression. Longitudinally, random-effects negative binomial regression found that trait-level FES-I, Stroop Color-Word, and TA latency were significant predictors for falls rates.



CONCLUSION: Delays in automatic postural responses seem to account uniquely for fall rates in PwMS-beyond clinical, balance, or mobility measures. These delays may contribute to the increased fall rate in PwMS. In addition to brief self-report instruments (FES-I) and cognitive assessments, muscle onset after balance perturbations may be a valuable tool for predicting falls in those with MS.

