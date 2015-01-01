|
Citation
|
Wu G, Li Y, Eric Lang X. Int. J. Drug Policy 2021; 100: e103528.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34808533
|
Abstract
|
One important public concern about the impact of recreational marijuana legalization is how legalization may affect police performance in solving serious crimes. Based on Uniform Crime Reports (UCR) data from 2007 to 2017, this study used difference-in-differences (DID) analysis and the synthetic control method (SCM) to examine the effect of recreational marijuana legalization on the clearance rates for multiple types of violent crimes in Oregon (OR), a state that legalized recreational marijuana in late 2014.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Impact; Clearance rate; Police effectiveness; Recreational marijuana legalization; Violent crime