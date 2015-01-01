|
Stewart J, Forth A, Beaudette J. Int. J. Offender Ther. Comp. Criminol. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
34802283
Having a supervisor with psychopathic characteristics is related to being bullied, poorer job satisfaction, work/family life conflict, financial instability, and distress. To date, all research on corporate psychopathy victims considers how they are negatively impacted rather than potential positive outcomes. In response, this study examined how working with a psychopath impacts posttraumatic growth (PTG). Utilizing a mixed-methods approach, this study draws upon the experiences of 285 individuals who have worked with a colleague or supervisor with alleged psychopathic characteristics.
victimization; corporate psychopathy; posttraumatic growth; psychopathy; resiliency