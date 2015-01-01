Abstract

AIM: This study explores mental health personnel's experiences in the encounter with family members of patients at risk of suicide so as to develop a deeper understanding of the content of caring.



METHODOLOGY: Data were collected using semi-structured interviews with 12 participants and were analysed and interpreted using a model inspired by the philosophical hermeneutics of Gadamer. The context was psychiatric wards.



FINDINGS: Through a thematic analysis, four themes emerged: Acknowledgement as a premise for involving family members. Embracing with the family members' feelings and reactions. Strengthening hope in a situation entailing a serious risk of suicide. Providing reassurance to family members in transitional situations.



CONCLUSION: Witnessing the family members' suffering and needs is understood as arousing a sense of responsibility in the participants and triggering various care strategies such as listening, embracing, strengthening hope and providing reassurance.

Language: en