Vatne M, Lohne V, Nåden D. Int. J. Qual. Stud. Health Well-Being 2021; 16(1): e1996682.

(Copyright © 2021, Co-Action Pub.)

10.1080/17482631.2021.1996682

34806566

AIM: This study explores mental health personnel's experiences in the encounter with family members of patients at risk of suicide so as to develop a deeper understanding of the content of caring.

METHODOLOGY: Data were collected using semi-structured interviews with 12 participants and were analysed and interpreted using a model inspired by the philosophical hermeneutics of Gadamer. The context was psychiatric wards.

FINDINGS: Through a thematic analysis, four themes emerged: Acknowledgement as a premise for involving family members. Embracing with the family members' feelings and reactions. Strengthening hope in a situation entailing a serious risk of suicide. Providing reassurance to family members in transitional situations.

CONCLUSION: Witnessing the family members' suffering and needs is understood as arousing a sense of responsibility in the participants and triggering various care strategies such as listening, embracing, strengthening hope and providing reassurance.


Acknowledgement; Collaboration; Embracing; Family members; Health personnel’s experiences; Involvement; Mental health services; Suicidal inpatients

