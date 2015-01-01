|
Citation
Vatne M, Lohne V, Nåden D. Int. J. Qual. Stud. Health Well-Being 2021; 16(1): e1996682.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Co-Action Pub.)
DOI
PMID
34806566
Abstract
AIM: This study explores mental health personnel's experiences in the encounter with family members of patients at risk of suicide so as to develop a deeper understanding of the content of caring.
Language: en
Keywords
Acknowledgement; Collaboration; Embracing; Family members; Health personnel’s experiences; Involvement; Mental health services; Suicidal inpatients