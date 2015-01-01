|
Citation
Garg S, Taylor J, El Sherief M, Kasson E, Aledavood T, Riordan R, Kaiser N, Cavazos-Rehg P, De Choudhury M. Internet Interv. 2021; 26: e100467.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
34804810
PMCID
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Opioid misuse is a public health crisis in the US, and misuse of synthetic opioids such as fentanyl have driven the most recent waves of opioid-related deaths. Because those who misuse fentanyl are often a hidden and high-risk group, innovative methods for identifying individuals at risk for fentanyl misuse are needed. Machine learning has been used in the past to investigate discussions surrounding substance use on Reddit, and this study leverages similar techniques to identify risky content from discussions of fentanyl on this platform.
Language: en
Keywords
Detection; Social media; Machine learning; Opioids; Fentanyl; Overdose