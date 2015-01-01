Abstract

This study evaluated the effects of the Comprehensive Violence Prevention and Protection Program (CVPPP) training for managing patient aggression in 95 participants who attended the FY 2019 program using a single-group pretest-posttest design. The comparison of findings before and 1 month after the training showed a significant improvement in staff anger (p < 0.01) and their negative (p < 0.01) and positive attitudes (p < 0.01) toward psychiatric inpatient aggression and confidence (p < 0.01). Staff with controlling and self-affirming traits provided more effective care and demonstrated a positive attitude toward inpatient aggression (p < 0.05).Supplemental data for this article is available online at https://doi.org/10.1080/01612840.2021.1999542.

Language: en