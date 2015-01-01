|
Citation
|
Kinoshita A, Shimosato S. Issues Ment. Health Nurs. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34807777
|
Abstract
|
This study evaluated the effects of the Comprehensive Violence Prevention and Protection Program (CVPPP) training for managing patient aggression in 95 participants who attended the FY 2019 program using a single-group pretest-posttest design. The comparison of findings before and 1 month after the training showed a significant improvement in staff anger (p < 0.01) and their negative (p < 0.01) and positive attitudes (p < 0.01) toward psychiatric inpatient aggression and confidence (p < 0.01). Staff with controlling and self-affirming traits provided more effective care and demonstrated a positive attitude toward inpatient aggression (p < 0.05).Supplemental data for this article is available online at https://doi.org/10.1080/01612840.2021.1999542.
Language: en