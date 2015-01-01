SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Kinoshita A, Shimosato S. Issues Ment. Health Nurs. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/01612840.2021.1999542

34807777

This study evaluated the effects of the Comprehensive Violence Prevention and Protection Program (CVPPP) training for managing patient aggression in 95 participants who attended the FY 2019 program using a single-group pretest-posttest design. The comparison of findings before and 1 month after the training showed a significant improvement in staff anger (p < 0.01) and their negative (p < 0.01) and positive attitudes (p < 0.01) toward psychiatric inpatient aggression and confidence (p < 0.01). Staff with controlling and self-affirming traits provided more effective care and demonstrated a positive attitude toward inpatient aggression (p < 0.05).Supplemental data for this article is available online at https://doi.org/10.1080/01612840.2021.1999542.


