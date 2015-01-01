Abstract

BACKGROUND: Sexual violence is a term describing sexual acts where consent is not freely given. Registered nurses employed as sexual assault nurse examiners (SANEs) provide care to address the medical and legal needs of victims/survivors of sexual violence. Trauma-informed care (TIC) is an approach recommended when caring for individuals who have experienced trauma.



PURPOSE: The study purpose was to understand how SANEs incorporate trauma-informed approaches in the care of adult and postpubescent adolescent victims/survivors of sexual violence.



METHODS: Eight SANEs were purposively recruited to participate in online semistructured interviews. Interview data were analyzed using qualitative interpretive description.



RESULTS: Six themes emerged from the analysis: (a) the importance of understanding the patient's experience; (b) personalized connection: developing a safe nurse-patient relationship; (c) choice: the framework of how we do things; (d) rebuilding strengths and skills to support healing and posttraumatic growth; (e) a wonderful way to practise: facilitators and benefits of trauma-informed practice; and (f) challenges to trauma-informed practice.



CONCLUSIONS: These findings indicate the perceived value of TIC and the need for enhanced support of providers who deliver TIC. More research is warranted to strengthen the evidence about trauma-informed practice in SANE programs and across healthcare settings.

