Yoshida M, Sawano T, Senoo Y, Ozaki A, Nishikawa Y, Zhao T, Saito H, Shimazu Y, Nonaka S, Moto Y, Yamamoto C, Tsubokura M. J. Glob. Health 2021; 11: e03108.
34804508
Compared to other groups, vulnerable groups, particularly the elderly, people with disabilities, and institutionalized patients (living in hospitals and nursing and retirement facilities), experience heavier disaster burdens that prevent the normal pro- vision of health services. To date, only limited legislation gov- erning the provision and prosecution of specific mechanisms to protect the health of hospitalized/institutionalized patients during major disasters have been enacted. The establishment of a disaster-specific legal foundation to support the decision-making process and the necessary protective infrastructure, which should be developed in collaboration with medical professionals, as well as individuals with ethical and legal expertise, is a prerequisite to the protection of such populations during and after disasters. Japan, a disaster-prone country, has been continuously addressing and strengthening disaster risk management efforts, risk reduction frameworks, and relevant policies.
