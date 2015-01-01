Abstract

Health disparities in the sexual minority population may be exacerbated by the loneliness experienced due to minority stress. Using a minority stress framework, this study examined minority stress, protective variables, and mental health as correlates of loneliness in sexual minority individuals in a small metropolitan area in the southeastern United States. Participants (n = 273) were a subsample of sexual minority individuals from a broader sample of LGBTQ adults in the Central Savannah River area who completed a health needs assessment. Bivariate correlations were calculated to assess for degree of significant relationships between loneliness and barriers to health care, minority stress, and mental health. Hierarchical linear regression was conducted to examine the relative importance of the study variables' associations with loneliness. A multiple regression model found household income, assault victimization, depressive symptoms, and sense of community to be significant correlates of loneliness. Interventions to decrease loneliness in this population will need to consider these interconnected, multi-level influences.

