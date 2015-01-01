|
Citation
|
Richardson HL, Damashek A. J. Interpers. Violence 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34802302
|
Abstract
|
There is a robust and growing literature base indicating that spanking is a common, but potentially problematic, discipline strategy. Goals: Using a randomized controlled trial design, this study examined whether participation in a brief online program, Play Nicely, would result in favorable changes in caregivers' attitudes toward spanking. The study also examined whether the intervention was equally effective for participants of color (POC) and White participants, and it assessed caregivers' perceptions of the program's cultural sensitivity.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
prevention; education; intervention; parenting; primary care; spanking