Abstract

The current study aimed to explore the impact of a school-based mindfulness intervention on bullying behaviors among teenagers. A cluster randomized controlled trial was conducted, in which the experimental group (n = 92) received mindfulness intervention, and the control group (n = 97) did not. The measured outcomes included: bullying behavior, self-control, and trait mindfulness. The results were as follows: (1) the post-test scores of trait mindfulness and self-control in the experimental group significantly increased (p < 0.01) while the scores of bullying behavior significantly decreased (p < 0.01); (2) trait mindfulness was positively associated with self-control (r = 0.13 to 0.63, p < 0.05), whereas trait mindfulness and self-control were both negatively associated with bullying behavior (r = -0.38 to -0.13, p < 0.05); and (3) the mediating effect of self-control accounted for 50% of the overall effect of trait mindfulness on bullying behavior. These findings demonstrated that the school-based mindfulness intervention distinctly improves trait mindfulness and self-control and reduces bullying behavior among teenagers. Moreover, self-control plays a mediating role between trait mindfulness and bullying behavior.

