AIMS: This study ascertained nurses' perceptions about workplace violence management, strategies, and support services.



BACKGROUND: Nurses regularly encounter verbal and physical violence in their workplace. Workplace violence has long-term consequences on nurses' personal lives and professional work ability. However, more needs to be known about nurses' perceptions of violence management and interventions used.



METHODS: Ninety-eight nurses from a regional public hospital in Queensland, Australia, completed a survey about workplace violence. Nurses worked in the Emergency Department, Intensive Care Unit, or Mental Health Department.



RESULTS: 95% of nurses stated that all violence should be reported, but 18% would take no action and 22% would not complete an incident from. Perceptions and preferred responses differed for verbal and physical violence. Low-level interventions and aggression management training were preferred by nurses. Nearly all nurses felt that they should be involved in the development of workplace violence policies.



CONCLUSION(S): Nurses rate aggression management training highly and they desire more input into violence policies. The under-reporting of violent incidents remains an issue for future management. IMPLICATIONS FOR NURSING MANAGEMENT: Understanding nurses' perceptions of workplace violence management enables the identification of gaps when applying policy and adopting practical approaches to reduce the incidence and severity of workplace violence.

