Abstract

PURPOSE: To examine suicide attempts and the influencing factors among Taiwanese lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) adults during the 2018 Taiwanese referendum on same-sex issues. RESEARCH DESIGN AND METHODS: The 2018 Taiwanese referendum was held on November 24. A cross-sectional online survey was conducted between October 2018 and February 2019. A total of 1012 self-identified LGBT adults were included in the final sample.



RESULTS: Among the 1012 Taiwanese LGBT adults, the rates of suicide attempts ranged from 9.1% to 24.4%. A younger age, being a student, having low income, having mental health issues, and having a high level of depressive symptoms were associated with a significantly higher risk of suicide attempts in the participants. Conversely, having a postgraduate degree, having high self-esteem, and perceiving support from friends and family were associated with a lower risk of suicide attempts.



CONCLUSION: This is the first study to investigate suicide attempts among LGBT individuals and the influencing factors within the context of a same-sex marriage referendum in an Asian country. The results of this study demonstrate the importance of suicide prevention measures for the LGBT community, particularly during times of increased social stress and conflict between social groups with diverse sexual and gender identities.



CLINICAL RELEVANCE: The results of this study suggest that nurses' and health-care providers' sensitivity toward LGBT patients and their knowledge and skills in providing culturally competent care are key factors in suicide prevention for LGBT adults. Therefore, nurses and health-care providers must be provided with training courses on culturally competent care.

Language: en