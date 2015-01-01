SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Balsarkar G. J. Obstet. Gynecol. India 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, Federation of Obstetric and Gynaecological Societies of India, Publisher Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

10.1007/s13224-021-01591-x

34803250

PMC8592805

Reading, understanding and making sense of research papers is a skill that every single doctor has had to learn during medical school. Reading a scientific paper is a completely different process from reading an article about science in a blog or newspaper. With lots of medical journals, it is essential to develop a method to choose and read the right articles. One can read and appreciate a scientific manuscript if a very systematic approach is followed in a simple and logical manner. The reader should begin by reading the title, abstract and conclusions first. If a decision is made to read the entire article, the key elements of the article can be perused in a systematic manner effectively and efficiently.


Violence

