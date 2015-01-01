|
Citation
Manthey J, Freeman TP, Kilian C, López-Pelayo H, Rehm J. Lancet Reg. Health Eur. 2021; 10: e100227.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
34806072
PMCID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Cannabis is one of the most widely used substances worldwide. Heavy use is associated with an increased risk of cannabis use disorders, psychotic disorders, acute cognitive impairment, traffic injuries, respiratory problems, worse pregnancy outcomes, and there are indications for genotoxic and epigenotoxic adverse effects. International regulation of medical and non-medical cannabis use is changing rapidly and substantially, highlighting the importance of robust public health monitoring. This study aimed to describe the trends of key public health indicators in European Union (27 member states + UK, Norway and Turkey) for the period 2010 to 2019, their public health implications, and to identify the steps required to improve current practice in monitoring of cannabis use and harm in Europe.
Language: en
Keywords
public health; cannabis; cannabis use disorder; potency; treatment rates