Schaughency KC, Watkins EY, Preston SL. MSMR 2021; 28(9): 8-12.
This study explored rates of death by suicide by birth cohort including Baby Boomers (1946-1964), Generation X (1965-1980), Millennials (1981-1996), and Generation Z (1997-2012), among active component U.S. Army soldiers during 1 January 2000-4 June 2021. From 1 January 2008 through 4 June 2021, the most likely cluster of suicides, although not statistically significant, was identified between March 2020 and June 2021, which coincided with the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Army has observed 55%-82% increases in suicide rates among Millennials, Generation Z, and Generation X compared to 1 year before the pandemic. The largest proportional increase in rates affected the members of Generation X, but the highest rates both before and after the onset of the pandemic affected those in Generation Z.
Language: en