Abstract

PURPOSE: To evaluate the prevalence and characteristics of orthopedic injuries associated with the technical-tactical profiles of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ) fighters, according to the fighters' graduation level (beginner and advanced).



PATIENTS AND METHODS: Cross-sectional study, which included the participation of amateur and professional BJJ athletes, aged between 18 and 60 years and practitioners of the sport for at least six months. All answered a mixed self-reported morbidity questionnaire. Participants were divided into four groups, according to the technical-tactical profile in the fight (keeper and passer) and the fighter's graduation level (beginner and advanced), and also into four subgroups, divided by joining the groups in pairs above. Descriptive and analytical statistical procedures were used, with a level of statistical significance set at 5% (p < 0.05).



RESULTS: A total of 198 participants were included in the study. There was a higher prevalence of musculoskeletal injuries in advanced fighters (p<0.001), with no significant difference between the profiles of guard and passer fighters. Sprains were the most common type of injury in all studied groups and subgroups. The anatomical segments knee and shoulder, respectively, were the most affected in all groups, and both segments showed significant associations of the athletes in the advanced and guard groups.



CONCLUSION: The study showed important data for creation of specifics injury prevention protocols, through the higher prevalence of injuries in athletes of the advanced profile and in the segments of the knee and shoulder, with emphasis on the guard fighters.

