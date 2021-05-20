|
Larue F, Tasbih T, Ribeiro PAB, Lavoie KL, Dolan E, Bacon SL. Respir. Med. 2021; 190: e106684.
34808583
BACKGROUND: Electronic cigarettes (e-cigs) are widely used devices that were initially created to aid in smoking cessation. However, their acute physiological effects are unclear and there have been a number of E-cig and Vaping Acute Lung Injury (EVALI) events reported. RESEARCH QUESTION: What are the immediate physiological effects (i.e. cardiovascular, respiratory or blood-based responses) of acute e-cig usage in humans? STUDY DESIGN AND METHODS: PubMed, Web of Science, Cochrane and Scopus databases were searched for English or French peer-reviewed articles published until May 20, 2021 and measuring at least one physiological parameter before and after using an e-cig. The study followed PRISMA guidelines and assessed article quality using the Downs and Black checklist. Independent extraction was conducted by two reviewers. Data were pooled using random-effect models. Sensitivity analysis and meta-regressions were performed to explore heterogeneity. MAIN OUTCOMES: Systolic and diastolic blood pressure, heart rate, augmentation index (AIx75), fraction of exhaled nitric oxide (FeNO), and spirometry were the most frequently assessed parameters and were therefore chosen for meta-analyses.
Meta-analysis; Acute effects; Cardiovascular effects; E-cigarette; Physiology; Respiratory effects