Abstract

Vergence and accommodation have been critical areas of investigation in those with mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI). In this mini-review, the major laboratory studies in the area using objective assessment of vergence and accommodative dynamics in this population are discussed. These include the basic findings, their diagnostic and therapeutic implications, potential study limitations, and suggested future research directions. All studies provided important new information, and insights, into the area. There were two key outcomes of the reviewed studies common to both the vergence and accommodative systems in those with mTBI. First, most dynamic parameter's responsivity at baseline was abnormal: it was slowed, delayed, and/or inaccurate as compared to the normative control data. Second, most of the abnormal dynamic parameter's responsivity could be remediated, at least in part, following a short period of oculomotor-based vision therapy, thus demonstrating considerable residual neuroplasticity in the damaged, human brain.

