Citation
Pan D, Xu X, Liu B. J. Marine Sci. Eng. 2021; 9(11): e1260.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Australia New Zealand Marine Biotechnology Society, Publisher MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publications Institute)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
In order to reduce the additional resistance of high-speed amphibious vehicles, Flanks are designed on the concave grooves. As a new drag reduction attachment, the principle of Flanks is analyzed and discussed in detail. In this paper, the HSAV model and Flanks coupling resistance tests are performed based on the Reynolds-averaged Navier-Stokes method and SST k−ω model. The accuracy of the numerical approach is verified by a series of towing tests.
Language: en
Keywords
amphibious vehicle; CFD; hydrodynamic characteristics; resistance performance; towing test