Abstract

In order to reduce the additional resistance of high-speed amphibious vehicles, Flanks are designed on the concave grooves. As a new drag reduction attachment, the principle of Flanks is analyzed and discussed in detail. In this paper, the HSAV model and Flanks coupling resistance tests are performed based on the Reynolds-averaged Navier-Stokes method and SST k−ω model. The accuracy of the numerical approach is verified by a series of towing tests.



RESULTS show that with a fixed installation angle and invariable characteristic parameters, Flanks can significantly reduce the total resistance at high speed, with a maximum drag reduction of 16%. In the meantime, Flanks also affect the attitude and flow field of the vehicle, consequently affecting the resistance composition and the sailing condition. A vehicle model self-propulsion test is designed and carried out, and it qualitatively verifies the drag reduction effect of the Flanks at high speed.

Language: en