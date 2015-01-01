Abstract

Calcium channel blocker poisoning is a rare condition in the pediatric population. Signs and symptoms can be rapidly progressive and lead to cardiovascular collapse and death. Hemodynamic support with inotropics and vasopressors is usually not effective. The insulin/glucose therapy is an effective complement to the initial treatment, which is widely studied and used in different pathologies with hemodynamic compromise. The case of a pediatric patient with a history of highdose ingestion of amlodipine for suicidal purposes, with hemodynamic decompensation refractory to usual inotropic support treatment, is presented. From the insulin/glucose treatment, hemodynamic stability was achieved with a favorable evolution.



La intoxicación por bloqueantes de los canales de calcio es un cuadro poco frecuente en la población pediátrica. Los signos y síntomas pueden progresar de forma rápida y llevar al colapso cardiovascular y muerte. El sostén hemodinámico con inotrópicos y vasopresores no suele ser efectivo. La terapia con insulina y glucosa es un complemento eficaz del tratamiento inicial, que está ampliamente estudiado, y se utiliza en diferentes patologías con compromiso hemodinámico.Se presenta el caso de una paciente pediátrica con antecedente de ingestión de dosis altas de amlodipina con fines suicidas, con descompensación hemodinámica refractaria al tratamiento de soporte inotrópico habitual. A partir del tratamiento con insulina y glucosa, se logró la estabilidad hemodinámica, con evolución favorable de la paciente.



Palabras clave: bloqueadores de los canales de calcio, intoxicación,

pediatría, insulina, glucosa.

Language: es