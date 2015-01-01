|
Citation
Garay Bobadilla DS, Núñez JP, Montenegro Urquieta AM, Motto E, Rivello G, Selandari J, Flores Tonfi L. Arch. Argent. Pediatr. 2021; 119(6): e610-e615.
Vernacular Title
Terapia de insulina y glucosa para el tratamiento de intoxicación grave con bloqueantes de canales de calcio en pediatría. Reporte de un caso
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Sociedad Argentina de Pediatria)
DOI
PMID
34813241
Abstract
Calcium channel blocker poisoning is a rare condition in the pediatric population. Signs and symptoms can be rapidly progressive and lead to cardiovascular collapse and death. Hemodynamic support with inotropics and vasopressors is usually not effective. The insulin/glucose therapy is an effective complement to the initial treatment, which is widely studied and used in different pathologies with hemodynamic compromise. The case of a pediatric patient with a history of highdose ingestion of amlodipine for suicidal purposes, with hemodynamic decompensation refractory to usual inotropic support treatment, is presented. From the insulin/glucose treatment, hemodynamic stability was achieved with a favorable evolution.
Language: es
Keywords
|
*calcium channel blockers; *insulin, glucose; *pediatrics; *poisoning