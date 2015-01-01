SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Flanagan K, Dezman ZDW, Dachroeden KJ, Bontempo LJ. Clin. Pract. Cases Emerg. Med. 2021; 5(4): 369-376.

(Copyright © 2021, Department of Emergency Medicine, University of California, Irvine)

10.5811/cpcem.2021.7.53384

34813422

INTRODUCTION: Patients with traumatic injuries can be difficult to assess, and their evaluation often evolves in the emergency department (ED). We describe how an ED attending physician member developed a differential diagnosis for this presentation, arrived at a suspected diagnosis, and what test he proposed to prove his hypothesis. CASE PRESENTATION: This clinicopathological case presentation details the initial assessment and management of a 73-year-old female who presented to the ED following a motor vehicle collision precipitated by a syncopal episode.

CONCLUSION: The final surprising diagnosis is then revealed.


