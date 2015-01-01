Abstract

Introduction Button battery ingestion (BBI) carries a significant risk of morbidity and mortality. We conducted a regional analysis following an NHS England national patient safety alert to evaluate the knowledge base in the emergency management of BBI amongst emergency practitioners.



METHODS A ten-point questionnaire was distributed electronically and in hardcopy formats to emergency departments across 15 hospitals within the West Midlands, United Kingdom. The questionnaire assessed participants' knowledge of emergency management of BBI. The effect of clinician grade and previous otorhinolaryngology experience on knowledge scores was evaluated.



RESULTS A total of 176 responses were received from 11 hospitals. A small proportion (18%) were aware of a local department protocol. The majority of participants (70%) routinely screened for a button battery in their history taking. Our findings highlighted a lack of awareness of the timeframe for mucosal injury, potential complications, radiological signs, and the necessity for immediate retrieval. The median knowledge score was 18.8% (IQR=12.5-31.3%). Both registrars and consultants scored the highest (median 25%). Previous otorhinolaryngology experience was associated with a higher median score (P=0.002).



CONCLUSION Our multi-center regional emergency medicine analysis demonstrated knowledge deficiency in the initial assessment and management of BBI. A high index of suspicion for button battery ingestion is needed. In view of the time-critical nature of button battery impaction in the esophagus, a "golden hour" concept should be integrated into acute management pathways with the early involvement of otorhinolaryngologists.

Language: en