Juárez San Juan V, Juárez San Juan P, Castillo Acosta S, Rodríguez Mata C, Ortiz López D, Freixinet Gilart JL. Emergencias 2021; 33(6): 427-432.
34813189
OBJECTIVES: To study whether combining age and the Glasgow Coma Scale (GCS) with the shock index (SI) - SIA/G - during the initial care of polytraumatized patients can improve the ability of the SI alone to predict mortality. To compare the predictive performance of the SIA/G combination to other prognostic scales: the addition of points for the GCS, age and systolic blood pressure (GAP); the Revised Trauma Score (RTS); and the Injury Severity Score (ISS). MATERIAL AND METHODS: Observational cohort study of patients with severe trauma admitted to the intensive care unit of a tertiary care hospital between 2015 and 2020. We calculated the SI (heart rate/systolic blood pressure), the SI/G ratio, the product of the SI and age SIA, and the combined index: SIA/G. The areas under the receiver operating characteristic curves (AUROCs) for hospital mortality and 24-hour mortality were calculated for the SIA/G combination and compared to the AUROCs for the GAP, the RTS, and the ISS.
Age.; Cirugía.; Edad.; Frecuencia cardiaca.; Glasgow Coma Scale.; Glasgow Coma Score.; Heart rate.; Índice de shock.; Mortalidad.; Mortality.; Multiple trauma.; Politrauma.; Presión arterial sistólica.; Shock index.; Surgery.; Systolic blood pressure.