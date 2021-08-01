SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Key VH, Noland JB. Facial Plast. Surg. Clin. North Am. 2022; 30(1): 11-14.

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.fsc.2021.08.013

34809881

Concussion in the setting of facial trauma is an entity that can be overlooked. Having a high index of suspicion is critical in initial management and prompt treatment. Clinical signs can be common manifestations of a concussion. Serial examinations are important as these clinical manifestations can occur later in the hospitalization. Cognitive assessment tools can also give a baseline of a patient and can be used to assess recovery from a concussion. Assessment of the vestibular and oculomotor system can play a critical role in treatment. Prompt recognition and immediate treatment can help shorten the symptomatology and course of treatment.


Language: en

Concussion; Traumatic brain injury; Modified balance error scoring system (mBESS); Sport concussion assessment tool (SCAT)

