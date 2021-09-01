|
Citation
Irwin CEJ. J. Adolesc. Health 2021; 69(6): 871-872.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
34809856
Abstract
With this issue comes a first for the Journal of Adolescent Health: a comprehensive review of child marriage throughout the world. The supplement begins with an editorial from the supplement's guest editors Muthengi, Olum, and Chandra-Mouli highlighting the magnitude of this public health and social challenge--globally, approximately 12 million girls are married before the age of 18 each year. The editorial also clarifies that all of our data on child marriage are from pre-COVID-19 pandemic estimates where there was optimism about declining rates of child marriage globally...
Language: en