Abstract

With this issue comes a first for the Journal of Adolescent Health: a comprehensive review of child marriage throughout the world. The supplement begins with an editorial from the supplement's guest editors Muthengi, Olum, and Chandra-Mouli highlighting the magnitude of this public health and social challenge--globally, approximately 12 million girls are married before the age of 18 each year. The editorial also clarifies that all of our data on child marriage are from pre-COVID-19 pandemic estimates where there was optimism about declining rates of child marriage globally...

Language: en