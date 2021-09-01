|
Citation
|
Zahra F, Austrian K, Gundi M, Psaki S, Ngo T. J. Adolesc. Health 2021; 69(6S): S31-S38.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34809897
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE: Previous studies have examined the relationship between age at marriage and health outcomes, but few have explored how marriage drivers are associated with health outcomes. In this study, we examine the relationship between two marriage drivers, premarital pregnancy and agency, and several health outcomes (use of maternal health care services, child health outcomes, and change in depressive symptoms) among married adolescent girls and young women (AGYW) in sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
India; Marriage; Health; Malawi; Adolescent girls; Young women; Zambia