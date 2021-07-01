Abstract

In the lead up to 2030, the goalpost for the Agenda for Sustainable Development, there is strong global interest in promoting evidence-based strategies to end child marriage and in tracking progress toward target 5.3 of the Sustainable Development Goals. In 2019, the UNDP-UNFPA-UNICEF-WHO-World Bank Special Programme of Research, Development and Research Training in Human Reproduction, the World Health Organization, the UNFPA-UNICEF Global Programme to End Child Marriage, and Girls Not Brides: The Global Partnership to End Child Marriage convened an expert group meeting to review progress made in building the evidence base on child marriage, identify an updated set of research priorities, and discuss how best to support research coordination, translation, and uptake...

Language: en