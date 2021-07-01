SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Chalasani S, Maksud N, Cappa C, Finnie A, Casey J. J. Adolesc. Health 2021; 69(6S): S6-S7.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.jadohealth.2021.07.032

PMID

34809902

Abstract

In the lead up to 2030, the goalpost for the Agenda for Sustainable Development, there is strong global interest in promoting evidence-based strategies to end child marriage and in tracking progress toward target 5.3 of the Sustainable Development Goals. In 2019, the UNDP-UNFPA-UNICEF-WHO-World Bank Special Programme of Research, Development and Research Training in Human Reproduction, the World Health Organization, the UNFPA-UNICEF Global Programme to End Child Marriage, and Girls Not Brides: The Global Partnership to End Child Marriage convened an expert group meeting to review progress made in building the evidence base on child marriage, identify an updated set of research priorities, and discuss how best to support research coordination, translation, and uptake...


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print