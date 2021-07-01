Abstract

PURPOSE: The purpose of the study was to examine associations of gender role beliefs with marital safety as well as social and digital connectivity among married adolescent girls in India.



METHODS: We analyzed cross-sectional survey data from married adolescent girls from rural Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, India in 2015-2016 (N = 4,893). Gender role belief items assessed participants' beliefs regarding appropriateness of female marital choice and economic decision-making, male childcare responsibility, and marital violence. The outcomes were time with friends (social connection), freedom of movement, mobile phone ownership and internet access (digital connection), and safety from marital violence (marital safety). Adjusted regression models examined associations between gender role beliefs and outcomes, caste/religion beliefs related to segregation, and demographics.



RESULTS: Beliefs supportive of female marital choice (adjusted odds ratio [AOR] 1.38, 95% confidence interval [CI] 1.00-1.88, p =.048) and female economic decision-making (AOR 1.43, 95% CI 1.03-1.99, p =.03) were associated with social connection. Beliefs supportive of female marital choice (AOR 1.88, 95% CI 1.31-2.71, p =.001), female economic decision-making (AOR 1.67, 95% CI 1.03-2.72, p =.04), and male childcare responsibilities (AOR 1.42, 95% CI 1.05-1.94, p =.03) were associated with freedom of movement. Belief supporting female marital choice was associated with mobile phone ownership (AOR 1.23, 95% CI 1.01-1.50, p =.04), and belief supporting male childcare responsibility was associated with internet access (AOR 1.76, 95% CI 1.11-2.77, p =.02). Beliefs supportive of female marital choice (AOR.73, 95% CI.59-.89, p = .003), male childcare responsibility (AOR 1.26, 95% CI 1.03-1.54, p =.02), and unacceptability of marital violence (AOR 1.72, 95% CI 1.38-2.15, p <.001) were associated with safety from marital violence.



CONCLUSIONS: Progressive gender role beliefs regarding female choice, control, and safety in marriage are associated with greater connectivity and safety for married adolescent girls in India. Future studies that can longitudinally assess these associations are warranted.

Language: en