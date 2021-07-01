|
While American foreign policy deems child marriage a "human rights abuse" and calls on other countries to eliminate it, many Americans remain unaware of the prevalence of child marriage in their own country. One possible explanation for this lack of awareness is that previous studies of American child marriage have been stymied by inadequate recordkeeping.
