Abstract

Arts and culture organizations face numerous threats, and many of them are economically based in nature. As governments increasingly leverage arts and culture for a variety of policy-based agenda, it is an opportune time to evaluate the vulnerabilities facing and the sustainability of the population of arts and culture nonprofits, particularly under a variety of conditions. This should include cases when the unthinkable happens, as there is a need to understand the characteristics of the population before and after a catastrophic disaster. This research examines the population of nonprofit arts and culture organizations (NPACOs) in the United Sates and answers the questions, "Do catastrophic natural disasters impact the population of NPACOs? Do they alter patterns of formation and exit?" using quantitative analysis.

Language: en