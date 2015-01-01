Abstract

The rate of suicide attempts among people with substance abuse disorders in the U.S. is six times higher than in the general population. The prevalence of suicidal ideations and attempts continues to increase in Puerto Rico, with a significant incidence in substance-abusing populations. This retrospective cohort study evaluate the suicide profile of 4,347 opioid dependent participants in ASSMCA's methadone center in San Juan, PR, from 2015 to 2018 using questions related to suicidal ideation and attempts included in the admission questionnaire. Participants reporting suicide ideation increase from 8.5% in 2015 to 17.0% in 2018. In 2015 only 7.0% claimed to have had a history of a suicide attempt, increasing to 12.4% in 2018. Our data support the need for screening for suicide risk among substance abusing populations to identify targeted interventions. The identification of high-risk populations for suicide can help during rehabilitation and finding the adequate resources needed.

