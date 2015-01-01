Abstract

OBJECTIVE: We determined whether an exercise regime comprising high-intensity training, multiplanar trunk movements, and dual-task practice could improve trunk control, balance, functional mobility, and reduce fall risk in patients with hemiplegic stroke.



METHODS: In this randomized controlled trial, 74 patients (mean age 61.71 years) were randomly assigned to the experimental and comparison groups. Primary outcome was trunk impairment scale (TIS) scores. Secondary outcomes were scores on the Berg balance scale, 10-meter walk test, Timed-up-and-go test, timed-Up-Go-cognitive, and Stroke Impact Scale-16 to measure between-group changes from baseline. We used linear mixed modeling to identify changes over time within and between groups on each scale and whether changes persisted at 6- and 12-month follow-ups.



RESULTS: We observed significantly increased mean TIS scores from baseline to 3 months post-treatment (7.74); the increased scores were maintained at 6- and 12-month follow-ups (8.60 and 8.43, respectively). In the experimental group, all secondary outcomes showed significant and clinically meaningful results. Fall risk between groups was significantly reduced at 6 and 12 months.



CONCLUSIONS: Intensive multiplanar trunk movements coupled with dual-task practice promoted trunk control, balance, and functional recovery in patients with stroke, reduced fall risk, and improved independent mobility.Trial registration: #IRCT20200127046275N1.

