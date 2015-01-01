|
Citation
|
Wedel AV, Goodhines PA, Zaso MJ, Park A. Subst. Use Misuse 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34809528
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Adolescents are at high risk for alcohol and cannabis use. Emerging evidence suggests that discrimination exposure is prospectively associated with risk for alcohol use among adolescents of marginalized race, sexual orientation, or gender identity. However, it is unknown whether prospective discrimination-substance use associations among marginalized adolescents are also present for cannabis use. This study examined prospective associations of race, sexual orientation, and discrimination exposure with alcohol and cannabis use over one year.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
adolescent; Alcohol; cannabis; substance use; discrimination