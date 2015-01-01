|
Fossos-Wong N, Litt DM, King KM, Kilmer JR, Fairlie AM, Larimer ME, Lee CM, Geisner IM, Cimini MD, Lewis MA. Subst. Use Misuse 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
34812094
OBJECTIVE: It is critical to gain further understanding of etiologic factors, such as descriptive normative perceptions and behavioral willingness, that are associated with prescription stimulant misuse (PSM) among young adults. Our primary hypotheses were that descriptive normative perceptions for PSM (i.e., perceptions of how much and how often others engage in PSM) and perceived peer willingness (i.e., perceptions of how open others are to PSM under certain circumstances) would be positively associated with higher willingness to engage in PSM, which in turn would account for significant shared variance with self-reported PSM.
behavioral willingness; descriptive normative perceptions; Prescription stimulants; prototype willingness model; young adults