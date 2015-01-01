Abstract

Violence against sexual and gender minority (SGM) individuals has continued to proliferate globally. Yet, less is known about victimization among subgroups of SGM individuals, especially SGM immigrants, refugees, and asylum seekers. There has been a steady increase in this vulnerable group of migrants over the years, and emerging evidence has pointed to their heightened risk of victimization. We conducted a scoping review of the peer-reviewed literature that examined violence, abuse, and mental health among SGM individuals who migrate internationally. One hundred ninety-nine articles were identified by searching five scholarly databases and hand searching. Twenty-six articles met inclusion criteria. We first used the migration framework, which outlines the distinct phases of the migration trajectory (predeparture, travel, interception, destination, and return), to categorize findings and then identified four overarching themes to capture SGM migrants' experiences at each phase: severe and prolonged violence and abuse related to sexual orientation or gender identity (predeparture); continued victimization and high-risk for sexual violence (travel); detainment- and deportation-related violence and abuse (interception and return); and new manifestations of violence and abuse while living with past trauma (destination). Violence and abuse began in childhood and continued in the host country, where they faced discrimination while managing posttraumatic stress disorder and depression.



FINDINGS indicate that SGM migrants are extremely vulnerable to victimization. There is an immediate need for policies to protect SGM individuals worldwide and for affirmative, culturally informed practices to help SGM migrants manage trauma and the structural barriers impeding recovery.

Language: en