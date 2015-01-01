Abstract

BACKGROUND: The mental health burden of COVID-19 has been examined in different settings. Existing research has relied on the latent variable model in assessing COVID-19-related distress. Network theory provides an alternative framework wherein symptoms are conceptualised as causal, interconnected constituents rather than outcomes of mental disorders. AIMS: To assess networks of self-reported anxiety and depressive symptoms among quarantined individuals.



METHOD: Consenting individuals in different quarantine centres in Qatar completed the Patient Health Questionnaire Anxiety and Depression Scale. We used partial correlation network methods to illustrate interactions of self-reported psychopathology.



RESULTS: Participants with COVID-19 were significantly older and had a significantly higher proportion of males. The most central node was COVID-19, followed by thoughts of self-harm. COVID-19 status was strongly positively connected to thoughts of self-harm, which was positively connected to psychomotor changes, which were connected to decreased concentration. COVID-19 status was also positively connected to feeling anxious, which was strongly connected to inability to concentrate, which was connected to feeling afraid.



CONCLUSIONS: COVID-19 was the most influential factor, with the highest number and strength of connections to psychopathology in a network of anxiety and depressive symptoms in a quarantine setting. Beyond the resolution of the infection, therapeutic interventions targeting psychomotor changes might prove beneficial in reducing suicidality among quarantined individuals with COVID-19. Follow-up with mental health services after COVID-19 infection is needed to restore psychological well-being. Further research is needed to understand the short- and long-term psychological effects of COVID-19, and the outcomes of different therapeutic interventions.

