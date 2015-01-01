|
Citation
|
Do SN, Luong CQ, Pham DT, Nguyen MH, Ton TT, Hoang QTA, Nguyen DT, Pham TTN, Hoang HT, Khuong DQ, Nguyen QH, Nguyen TA, Tran TT, Vu LD, Van Nguyen C, McNally BF, Ong MEH, Nguyen AD. BMC Emerg. Med. 2021; 21(1): e148.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34814830
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Pre-hospital services are not well developed in Vietnam, especially the lack of a trauma system of care. Thus, the prognosis of traumatic out-of-hospital cardiac arrest (OHCA) might differ from that of other countries. Although the outcome in cardiac arrest following trauma is dismal, pre-hospital resuscitation efforts are not futile and seem worthwhile. Understanding the country-specific causes, risk, and prognosis of traumatic OHCA is important to reduce mortality in Vietnam. Therefore, this study aimed to investigate the survival rate from traumatic OHCA and to measure the critical components of the chain of survival following a traumatic OHCA in the country.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Trauma; Emergency medical services; First-aid; Organized trauma system of care; Out-of-hospital cardiac arrest; PAROS study; Pre-hospital care; Road traffic injuries; Trauma center; Traumatic OHCA