Greenhalgh I, Tingley J, Taylor G, Medina-Lara A, Rhodes S, Stallard P. BMJ Open 2021; 11(11): e049859.
34815279
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: A mobile app, BlueIce, was codesigned with young people with a history of self-harm to provide them with more accessible and available evidence-based support at times of distress. A preliminary evaluation found that BlueIce was acceptable, safe and used by young people and helped to reduce self-harm. The present study is designed to assess the effectiveness and cost-effectiveness of adding BlueIce to usual Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service (CAMHS).
mental health; child & adolescent psychiatry; suicide & self-harm; telemedicine