|
Citation
|
Hu Z, Yu H, Zou J, Zhang Y, Lu Z, Hu M. Brain Behav. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34816613
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: To explore relationship among self-injury behavior, experiential avoidance, cognitive fusion, anxiety, and depression in Chinese adolescent patients with nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
nonsuicidal self-injury; acceptance commitment therapy; cognitive fusion; experiential avoidance; psychological flexibility