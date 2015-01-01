Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To explore relationship among self-injury behavior, experiential avoidance, cognitive fusion, anxiety, and depression in Chinese adolescent patients with nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI).



METHODS: Cognitive fusion questionnaire (CFQ), Acceptance and Action Questionnaire-2nd edition (AAQ-II), adolescent nonsuicidal self-injury behavior questionnaire (ANSAQ), Hamilton Anxiety Scale (HAMA), and Hamilton Depression Scale (HAMD) were used as research tools to investigate 120 subjects with NSSI and 130 healthy controls.



RESULTS: The scores of CFQ and AAQ-II in the NSSI group were significantly higher than those in the healthy control group (p < .001). The results of regression analysis showed that the experiential avoidance score of patients with NSSI could predict the score of self-injury questionnaire (β = 0.585, p < .001); when predicting anxiety, only CFQ (β = 0.361, p < .001) entered the equation, with an explanatory variation of 12.3%; when predicting depression, CFQ (β = 0.287, p < .01) entered the equation, with an explanatory variation of 7.4%.



CONCLUSION: A high level of cognitive fusion and experiential avoidance may be important factors for the maintenance of self-injury behavior in patients with NSSI.

