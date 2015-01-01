|
Citation
|
Liu J, Liu X, Wang H, Gao Y. Child Adolesc. Psychiatry Ment. Health 2021; 15(1): e70.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34814943
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Previous studies have suggested that negative parenting environments, especially harsh parenting, are a specific risk factor for non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI). However, the potential mechanism between harsh parenting and NSSI has not been explored. Based on the experiential avoidance model and empirical research, we aimed to examine whether depressive symptoms are a mediator between harsh parenting and NSSI. Moreover, the catechol-O-methyltransferase (COMT) Val158Met polymorphism related to depressive symptoms may also exert a moderating effect on NSSI; thus, the interaction between harsh parenting and COMT was also considered in our study.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Non-suicidal self-injury; COMT Val158Met polymorphism; Depressive symptoms; Harsh parenting