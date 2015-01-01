SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Bose PK, Ray D, Biswas P, Arafat SMY. Clin. Case Rep. 2021; 9(11): e05100.

(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)

10.1002/ccr3.5100

34815882

PMC8593880

Lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) is a potent hallucinogenic drug affecting the mood and perception of an individual. Although LSD-induced self-inflicted cut-throat wounds and self-harm injuries are extremely rarely reported behaviors, some reports are coming out in recent days that may complicate the depiction of scenarios in forensic psychiatry settings.


Bangladesh; suicide; cut‐throat; drug abuse; lysergic acid diethylamide

