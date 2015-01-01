Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To assess the prevalence of postpartum depression symptoms among puerperal women and their association with violence.



METHODS: This was a cross-sectional study with puerperal women cared for at a public maternity hospital in Cariacica, ES, Brazil, in 2017. A questionnaire prepared by the authors and validated instruments were used. Pearson's chi-square test was performed in the analysis and association was expressed in prevalence ratios (PR) and 95% confidence intervals (95%CI).



RESULTS: Postpartum depression symptom prevalence was 36.7% (95%CI 31.6;42.0). Total family income was inversely associated with this prevalence (p<0.05). Mothers who were single (PR=1.75 - 95%CI 1.17;2.64), wished to abort (PR=1.96 - 95%CI 1.50;2.56), drank alcohol during pregnancy (PR=1.37 - 95%CI 1.00;1.86), experienced intimate partner violence in their lifetime (PR=1.94 - 95%CI 1.38;2.73), and during pregnancy (PR=1.41 - 95%CI 1.07;1.85), had higher prevalence of depression symptoms.



CONCLUSION: Postpartum depression symptoms are associated with marital status, wanting to abort, alcohol consumption during pregnancy and intimate partner violence.

