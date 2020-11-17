Abstract

OBJECTIVE: VTo verify prevalence of intimate partner violence among elderly people and to identify associated factors.



METHODS: This was a cross-sectional population-based study using data from the EpiFloripa Idoso Study, with elderly people living in Florianópolis, Santa Catarina, Brazil, between 2013 and 2014. Prevalence rates were described and factors associated using Poisson regression were analyzed, for violence suffered and perpetrated, stratified by sex.



RESULTS: Among 651 elderly people, 48.3% of males and 46.4% of females suffered intimate partner violence. Psychological violence suffered (48.3% and 44.8%) and perpetrated (49.8% and 44.5%) predominated in males and females, respectively. Perpetrated violence was associated with poor/very poor self-perceived health (PR=1.74) among males, and with regular self-perceived health (PR=1.53) and separated/divorced marital status (PR=1.86) among females.



CONCLUSION: Symmetry was found between the sexes for prevalence of intimate partner violence, for all directionalities of violence analyzed.

Language: en