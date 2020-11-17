SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Warmling D, Conceição TB, Lindner SR, Coelho EBS. Epidemiol. Serv. Saude 2021; 30(4): e20201117.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Coordenação-Geral de Desenvolvimento da Epidemiologia em em Serviços / Secretaria de Vigilância em Saúde / Ministério da Saúde)

DOI

10.1590/S1679-49742021000400009

PMID

34816888

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: VTo verify prevalence of intimate partner violence among elderly people and to identify associated factors.

METHODS: This was a cross-sectional population-based study using data from the EpiFloripa Idoso Study, with elderly people living in Florianópolis, Santa Catarina, Brazil, between 2013 and 2014. Prevalence rates were described and factors associated using Poisson regression were analyzed, for violence suffered and perpetrated, stratified by sex.

RESULTS: Among 651 elderly people, 48.3% of males and 46.4% of females suffered intimate partner violence. Psychological violence suffered (48.3% and 44.8%) and perpetrated (49.8% and 44.5%) predominated in males and females, respectively. Perpetrated violence was associated with poor/very poor self-perceived health (PR=1.74) among males, and with regular self-perceived health (PR=1.53) and separated/divorced marital status (PR=1.86) among females.

CONCLUSION: Symmetry was found between the sexes for prevalence of intimate partner violence, for all directionalities of violence analyzed.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print