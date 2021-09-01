Abstract

PURPOSE: Gun access among youth may contribute to youth suicide deaths by increasing practical capability. The present work examines the association between youth gun and weapon carrying behavior and suicide rates among those aged 24 years and younger.



METHODS: Using the 2005-2017 Youth Risk Behavior Surveillance System, the associations over time between youth gun and weapon carrying and youth suicide rates were examined. A series of generalized estimating equations were used to examine population-level associations between states and across time.



RESULTS: As anticipated youth gun carrying behavior was a significant contributor to the prediction of firearm suicide rates for those aged 24 years and younger, with higher rates of youth gun carrying associated with higher suicide rates. Youth gun carrying was not a significant predictor of overall suicide rates for those aged 24 years and younger. Youth weapon carrying (which includes guns, knives, and other weapons) was a significant predictor of both firearm-specific and overall suicide rates for those aged 24 years and younger.



CONCLUSIONS: Previous research has linked youth gun carrying behavior to past year suicide attempts. This study represents the first attempt at examining the associations between youth gun carrying behavior and suicide mortality among the young. In line with our expectations, states with higher percentages of youth reporting gun and weapon carrying behavior had greater rates of suicide among the young (those aged 24 years and younger). The present work points toward the importance of limiting youth access to firearms in reducing suicide mortality.

Language: en